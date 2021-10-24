19,300 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in LivaNova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $102,715,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in LivaNova by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

