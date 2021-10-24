$197.11 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report sales of $197.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.82 million. Kadant posted sales of $154.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $793.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $800.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $889.09 million, with estimates ranging from $860.60 million to $925.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $159,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,878 shares of company stock worth $4,752,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $218.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.