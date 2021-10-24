$2.32 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce $2.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $990,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 256.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 million to $68.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.02 million, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $245.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Shares of APLS opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

