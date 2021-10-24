$2.32 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce $2.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $990,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 256.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 million to $68.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.02 million, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $245.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Shares of APLS opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

