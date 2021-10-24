250,962 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.