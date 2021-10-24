271 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000.

RCD opened at $152.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

