$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post $3.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $12.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $118.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 76.8% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 201,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 87,439 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

