$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce sales of $3.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,294. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

