$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce sales of $3.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiserv.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.
NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,294. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.
Featured Story: Correction
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.