$310.80 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce sales of $310.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.63 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $307.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after acquiring an additional 89,708 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $50.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

