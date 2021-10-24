$371.45 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to post $371.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $372.90 million and the lowest is $370.00 million. Synaptics reported sales of $328.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.23.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,429,000 after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $177.74. The stock had a trading volume of 135,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.10.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

