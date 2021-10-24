$38.82 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post sales of $38.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. Vericel posted sales of $32.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $170.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.67 million to $170.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $216.22 million, with estimates ranging from $202.93 million to $239.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 284.96 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel during the second quarter valued at $150,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

