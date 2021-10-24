$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report $4.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.55 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.38 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

NYSE KSS traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.15. 4,798,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,348. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after buying an additional 276,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 298,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

