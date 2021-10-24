$4.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $18.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.45 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $19.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 26.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.03. 807,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.36. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $137.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

