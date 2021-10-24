$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

General Mills stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.68. 2,028,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,037. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

