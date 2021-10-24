$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.
On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Mills.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.
General Mills stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.68. 2,028,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,037. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.
In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
