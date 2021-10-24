$415.32 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report sales of $415.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $428.00 million and the lowest is $404.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $417.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 414,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

