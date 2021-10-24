4,217 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,554,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,276,000 after purchasing an additional 635,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,336,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,374,000 after purchasing an additional 316,363 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 255,291 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter.

AIA opened at $82.37 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

