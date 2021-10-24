4,382 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 90.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,078.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $283.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.12. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of -341.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $290.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,031,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,749 shares of company stock worth $75,884,874. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.