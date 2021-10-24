5,286 Shares in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 10.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNNT. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

