5,724 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,776. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

