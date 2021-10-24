59,000 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $14,080,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $9,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $11,640,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $2,910,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $64.75 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

