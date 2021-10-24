600 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97.

