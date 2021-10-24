600 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.33.

NYSE:MLM opened at $381.33 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $239.70 and a one year high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.97.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

