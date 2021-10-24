6,338,757 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,338,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,831,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

