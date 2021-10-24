$75.17 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report sales of $75.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.18 million to $76.16 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $321.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $350.88 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $355.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.

ALYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.92. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

