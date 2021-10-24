$8.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce sales of $8.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.88 billion and the lowest is $8.23 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $28.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.65 billion to $29.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $41.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.01 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.74. 9,452,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,211,752. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

