81,900 Shares in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Purchased by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth about $3,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 891,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 376,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of VERO opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

