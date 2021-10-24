$856.08 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report sales of $856.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $812.10 million and the highest is $879.87 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $684.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,863,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $136.22. 649,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

