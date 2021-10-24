9,265 Shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.