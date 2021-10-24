94,700 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,000. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up approximately 1.6% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $66.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

