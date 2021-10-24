Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ ASO opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $47.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.