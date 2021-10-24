Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.050-$1.140 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKR opened at $22.54 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -187.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

