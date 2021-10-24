Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOLF. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $56.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

