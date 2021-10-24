adbank (ADB) Market Cap Hits $2.39 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. adbank has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $799,612.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00202286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00100703 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,818,285 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

