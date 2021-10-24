Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 186,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 410,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,211,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 73,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

