Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $33,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WGO opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.08.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

