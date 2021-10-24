Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 891.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,536 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a current ratio of 171.77. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $355.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

