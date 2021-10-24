Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in OneMain by 5.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in OneMain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 8.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OneMain by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $53.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

