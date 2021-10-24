Aeternity (AE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.99 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $48.74 million and $7.99 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 391,322,833 coins and its circulating supply is 345,501,890 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

