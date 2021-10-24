Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AFMD opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Affimed by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 43,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Affimed by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Affimed by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 186.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 33.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 262,605 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

