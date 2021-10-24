Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $155.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion and a PE ratio of -61.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $160.69.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Affirm by 27.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Affirm by 682.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

