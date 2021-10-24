agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded agilon health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist reduced their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.92.

Get agilon health alerts:

AGL opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.