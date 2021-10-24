Agora (NASDAQ:API) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Agora has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Agora by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agora by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agora by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agora by 6.0% in the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

