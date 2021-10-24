Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Akroma has traded 197.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $138,689.54 and approximately $697.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.58 or 0.06673417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00090108 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

