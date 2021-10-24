Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.78 on November 12th

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7818 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

