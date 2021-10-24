Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Alarm.com reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,276. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRM stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

