Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Albany International worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $121,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIN. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

AIN opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.