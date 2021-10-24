Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,327 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Allakos worth $50,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Allakos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Allakos by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $108.16 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

