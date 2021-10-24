Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-4.5%, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.25.

ALLE stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average of $137.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

