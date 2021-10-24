Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 192,600 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,135,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $25,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Plains GP by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 17.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Plains GP by 79.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,177.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. Analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

