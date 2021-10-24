Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 128.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,913 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $4,538,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

