Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Waters worth $20,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 3.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waters by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $364.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a one year low of $212.85 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

